Michigan doctors seeing uptick in ER patients amid dangerous heat wave

Southeast Michigan communities are enduring the hottest stretch of the year so far.

The heat wave can even be dangerous if you don't take extra precautions to stay cool.

CBS News Detroit is getting answers from medical experts about what they're telling patients to avoid getting hurt by the heat.

Trinity Health says it is seeing an uptick in emergency room visits for heat-related illnesses, likely due to high humidity and high temperatures.

"I'm seeing more patients come in this year than the last few years because of the humidity, and the lack of ability to sweat in the humidity," said Trinity Health Livonia emergency department chair Dr. Patricia Paz-Arabo.

Trinity Health said our most vulnerable groups are at the highest risk of developing heat-related illnesses during this heat wave.

"The very young and the elderly, due to their inability to regulate their temperature well. So, those are the ones you really want to pay attention to," Paz-Arabo said.

Paz-Arabo says many of the new ER patients coming in due to the heat are people experiencing homelessness.

"That's what I've been seeing, as well as housed people who are living with no air conditioning, sometimes even in cars as well," she said.

She told us the best way people can avoid getting heat-related illnesses.

"It's very important to make sure they stay hydrated, stay in cool places, wear cool clothing, avoid long exposure or long exercises," Paz-Arabo said.

"You might start feeling some heat cramps, cramping in the muscles. Those are the early signs before it gets to the point of nausea, dizziness, and vomiting. Those are extreme symptoms that you need to come in."

If you see someone exhibiting those symptoms, Paz-Arabo says you can help cool them down by spraying them with cold water and fanning them. Electrolyte drinks also help reverse the symptoms of dehydration and heat exhaustion.