Metro Detroit businesses make adjustments due to extreme heat

Some Metro Detroit businesses are adjusting operations to beat the heat this week, making modifications to keep both customers and employees cool.

Patrons sit at the bar inside Kelly's Irish Pub in Dearborn, sipping on cold drinks and watching the World Cup.

"We're open 365 days a year. Here we're a neighborhood pub. It's been a neighborhood pub since the 40s," said Dan Helka, co-owner of Kelly's Irish Pub.

While some restaurants have opted to close or adjust hours, Helka says that isn't an option.

"Our customers a lot of times, they're without AC at home, and the heat's getting to them. This is a refuge for a lot of them," Helka said.

However, the grill and fryer behind the bar are shut off.

"When we run the grill, it can really get hot in here, and the fan sucks out the air conditioning. When we get these extreme heat warnings for the safety of the employees, and just for comfort, for the customers, for us, we try to shut that kind of thing down," Helka said.

The pub is offering a limited menu, including panini-press sandwiches and hot dogs.

"We also have a crock pot going right now with some homemade sloppy joes, and we've also cooked some brat-version hot dogs, kind of like the Fourth of July weekend kind of menu going on," Helka said.

Meanwhile, for employees who spend most of their time outside, accommodations are made.

"We give them extra breaks. They can take a break anytime they feel like they need one," said Ali Turfe, owner of Westborn Car Wash in Dearborn.

At Westborn Car Wash, Turfe delivers cold drinks and ice cream to his workers. He explains why access to the vacuums is blocked.

"I don't want my employees out here in this heat, so we just shut down the vacuums, keep the guys indoors," Turfe said.

And when the heat from the black top gets to be too much, employees take advantage of what's right in front of them.

"I told my guys, you know, they got free self-rinses anytime they want, so they can soak each other with the hoses, and it's actually a nice, cool environment inside the tunnel," Turfe said.