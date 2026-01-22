Experts explain how to prevent frozen household water pipes

Extreme cold weather such as what is in the forecast for Southeast Michigan in the coming days can lead to damage in home plumbing systems. But experts say there are ways to prevent frozen or burst water pipes.

"Cold temps = frozen pipe season," the City of Royal Oak, Michigan, said on social media. "When temperatures dip close to zero, City Hall tends to get a flurry of calls about frozen pipes."

AAA – The Auto Club Group explains that when water freezes, the ice expands. The resulting higher pressure "can rupture pipes behind walls, under sinks, or in attics and crawl spaces."

Tips to prevent this scenario during bitterly cold temperatures include:

Let water faucets drip slightly to keep water moving through the pipes.

Open cabinet doors under sinks, to allow warmer air to circulate near the pipes.

Keep the home heating thermostat set to at least 55 degrees.

Know where the water main shutoff valve is located in the house, and how to turn the water off should a pipe burst.

"Homeowners face the risk of frozen pipes that can burst and cause thousands of dollars in damage. Preparation is the best defense," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.