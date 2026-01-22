Dangerous cold temps move in by Friday morning with a possible winter storm arriving by Sunday Scattered snow showers early this morning with more expected this afternoon and evening. Additional minor accumulations are likely, but generally remain below 1 inch. Mostly cloudy today with temps around 24 and dropping as the cold front passes. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from tonight through Saturday morning due to dangerously cold conditions. Wind chills well below zero are expected, reaching a minimum of -15 to -25F Friday morning. Confidence is increasing for accumulating snowfall on Sunday into Monday, with potential for several inches across southeast MI.