Detroit police, mayor promise strict enforcement of juvenile curfew laws

In response to a series of violent incidents in the city this summer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief Todd A. Bettison are introducing a summer safety teen violence prevention plan.

The overall theme is to address juvenile curfew violations in response to a trend in youth-involved incidents this summer.

The City of Detroit launched its curfew law — known officially as the "Regulation of Minors in Public Places and Adult Responsibility for Violations" law — during the mid-1980s.

The details were presented during a press conference Monday. The steps that city officials said they would take include:

Increasing the fines to parents or adults who are responsible for the minors. Pending approval from city council, a first-time offense would get a $250 fine, and a repeat offense would get a $500 fine. To put this in perspective, a first-time offense has up until now carried a fine of $75. A $500 fine is the highest that enforcers can invoke.

Asking the community and the public to notify police when they see suspicious activity or large groups of young people congregating.

Putting a priority on stopping illegal block parties, those that are organized without following the city's block party laws for hours and activities.

Authorizing overtime for the police officers assigned to monitor and handle late-night calls for disturbances, drag racing and large gatherings outdoors. "My officers are ready to go," the police chief said.

Continuing "community violence intervention" methods.

Making preparations to break up large groups of juveniles and take young offenders into custody quickly, with transport vans that will take the youths to a designated location where parents or guardians will be requested to pick them up.

Mayor cites youth gatherings as potential threat: "Behavior gets worse and worse"

City officials noticed a trend in violent crimes that were related to youths gathering in groups in public spaces. Officials say their numbers have gone as high as 50 to 100 people at a time, with gatherings organized or quickly regrouped via social media after police check and leave a scene. Some of the youths have been as young as 9 years old.

City leaders say, as the night goes on, so does the risk of unsupervised youths becoming either perpetrators or victims.

"This behavior gets worse and worse," Duggan said.

During one such incident, three people were shot at Skinner Playfield, leaving two dead: an 18-year-old who has not been named and 4-year-old Samir Grubbs. Later, authorities arrested two teens in connection.

Days before the park shooting, a 17-year-old was shot during the Ford Fireworks show. And in yet another incident, a teen was shot in the head on the city's east side.

The example that was brought up repeatedly during the press conference involved that of a 2-year-old sitting with his family to watch fireworks in the neighborhood. A group of juveniles was gathering a block away from the family. A stray bullet struck and injured the child.

"You're going to see a whole lot of this police chief this summer. You're going to see me riding buses. You're going to see me not only walking a mile, but you're going to see me everywhere. Because I believe in being boots on the ground and we're going to make a difference, and you make a difference by being present," Bettison said last week.

Parents are also targeted in enforcement drive

The intention of the curfew law enforcement is to get the attention of parents or other adults who are responsible for the youths, officials said. Police want to avoid the issue of unsupervised teens getting into trouble.

"Know where your children are," the chief said. "This isn't just a Detroit problem. ... But in Detroit, we will address it appropriately."

How long will enforcement drive last?

This special enforcement will last throughout the summer.

"At the end of summer, I will reevaluate the need," Bettison said.

If he believes the additional enforcement should continue for more time, it could last longer.