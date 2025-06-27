Detroit police identify two people wanted in Ford Fireworks shooting

The Detroit Police Department provided an update on Friday in connection with a shooting that happened during the Ford Fireworks show downtown earlier this week.

Chief Todd Bettison identified two people accused of being involved as 19-year-old Alphonso Cooper Jr., of Romulus, and Markalowe Keith Steen Jr., 18, of Brownstown. Bettison said Cooper is believed to be the shooter who injured two people — a 17-year-old boy from Romulus and a 22-year-old woman. Police identified Steen as a person of interest.

Bettison said the 17-year-old was the intended target, and the female victim was a bystander. Police say one of the victims was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the hand.

The shooting happened at about 10:04 p.m. on June 23 in the area of Randolph and Larned streets.

Bettison said the male victim and Cooper knew each other, and the shooting allegedly stemmed from a debt owed of about $200. He said that after a brief fight, Cooper allegedly fired two shots.

Police believe Cooper is hiding in a hotel with the help of some family members and friends and are urging him to turn himself in.

"If you help him avoid apprehension and help him leave the state of Michigan, or anything like that, trust me, I will be contacting the U.S. attorney, and I will use every aspect of law enforcement to hold you accountable as well for aiding and abetting, and every charge that I could possibly bring," Bettison said.

Bettison also had a message for residents, saying, "When you see his picture or you see him anywhere, I do not want him to have an enjoyable, stress-free weekend. I want him to know that we're out there."

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's third precinct detective unit at 313-596-1340 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or DetroitReward.tv.