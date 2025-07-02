Two people in police custody in Detroit park shooting that killed 4-year-old, teen

Detroit police say two persons of interest are in custody in connection with a shooting at a park that left a 4-year-old boy and an 18-year-old dead.

Further details about the two were not immediately available.

The case involves a shooting early Friday at Skinner Playfield in the area of Morang Avenue and Duchess Street near Denby High School. A 4-year-old boy and an 18-year-old were both killed in the incident; a 17-year-old was also injured.

Jasmine Grubbs, the mother of the 4-year-old boy, said she had brought her children to the park on Detroit's east side. Shortly afterwards, shots were fired. She then rushed the child to Henry Ford St. John Hospital, where he died.

Community groups and police met Saturday afternoon to canvass the area in their search for the shooter. Police had two persons of interest in custody Friday night, but later released them.