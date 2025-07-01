Watch CBS News
Teen critically injured after shot in the head on Detroit's east side, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon on the city's east side.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of Saint Aubin and Lafayette streets. Commander Jevon Johnson says the teen is in critical condition and is "fighting for his life."

Police did not release details on a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

"This is a Green Light location, and we are going over all of our video assets as well as canvassing the neighborhood," Johnson said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's seventh precinct detective division at 313-596-5740 or submit a tip at DetroitRewards.tv.

