Detroit Police Department making changes after recent shootings involving youth

It's an issue that's growing in the city of Detroit: teenagers and guns. During his Walk a Mile Wednesday, Police Chief Todd Be spoke on the issue.

"You're going to see a whole lot of this police chief this summer. You're going to see me riding buses. You're going to see me not only walking a mile, but you're going to see me everywhere. Because I believe in being boots on the ground and we're going to make a difference, and you make a difference by being present," Bettison said.

Last Friday, three people were shot at Skinner Playfield, leaving two dead: an 18-year-old and 4-year-old Samir Grubbs. On Wednesday, authorities arrested two teens in connection.

"A matter of disrespect, an altercation, somebody being shamed and resorting to violence. We see too much of that. When teenagers have guns, it just leads to things of this nature," Bettison said.

Days before the park shooting, a 17-year-old was shot during the Ford Fireworks show. In the latest incident, on Tuesday, a teen was shot in the head on the city's east side.

It's a situation that residents can't grasp.

"You know, they're doing some of the most idiotic things that could ever happen to anybody. And then they run, and then they just try to figure out 'Where do I go from here?' without thinking about what they should've done in the first place," said Jalal Assamad Malik-Ikram.

Malik-Ikram has been in Detroit for over 40 years. He believes most of the crime happening stems from the east side of the city. Both he and Bettison believe it'll take community involvement and preventative measures to handle the issue.

"We teach the kids at a young age, and we go into the schools. We teach the kids before they turn 14 and 15," Malik-Ikram said.

Bettison wants parents to monitor their children.

"Check your teens' rooms, ensure that they don't have access to your firearms," he said.

"You got the parents that want to be their kids, and they are not teaching they kids anything, so now we are in a spot where all of the young people don't teach the young people and nobody is teaching the younger generation anything," Malik-Ikram said..