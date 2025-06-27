Watch CBS News
Two dead, including 4-year-old, another person hurt in shooting at Detroit park, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

CBS Detroit

Two people, including a 4-year-old, were killed and another person was hurt in a shooting Friday evening on Detroit's east side.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened at Skinner Playfield near Morang Avenue and Duchess Street.

Police say the other deceased victim was described as 18 years old. The third victim, a 17-year-old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Chief Todd Bettison says two people were taken into custody as persons of interest. Bettison says the case is specifically hard because of the age of the youngest victim.

"This one right here, particularly, gets to me. Very, very disturbed by this," he said.

The shooting is under investigation.

