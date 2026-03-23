Detroit Pistons playoff tickets go on sale on April 1

The Detroit Pistons are heading back to the playoffs for the second time in a row as they remain the No. 1seed in the Eastern Conference.

Playoff game tickets will now go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, with pre-sale access available on March 31.

Tickets are available online or by calling the ticket office at 313-PISTONS. Tickets will also be available at the Xfinity Box Office at Little Caesars Arena beginning on April 1, between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Pistons are currently 52-19 after winning against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 23. It is the team's best record since the 2007 season. It is also the second time the Pistons earned back-to-back appearances in the playoffs since the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

Detroit is currently without two of its key players, Isaiah Stewart, as well as Cade Cunningham, who is out due to a collapsed lung. But the team continued to push through, winning their last three games after Cunningham's exit.