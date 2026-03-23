Detroit Pistons end Los Angeles Lakers' 9-game win streak, 113-110

Daniss Jenkins scored a career-high 30 points, including six in the final 34 seconds, and the Detroit Pistons ended the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game winning streak with a 113-110 win on Monday.

The Pistons overcame 32 points from Luka Doncic and 24 from Austin Reaves to win their fourth straight and seventh in eight games. Jalen Duren added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Doncic was cleared to play Sunday after the NBA rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season, which triggers a one-game suspension.

LeBron James went scoreless in the first half, but finished with 12 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

The Lakers trailed by 16 points early in the third quarter, but came back to take a 108-107 lead on two Deandre Ayton free throws with 39.9 seconds left.

Jenkins answered with two free throws at the other end to put Detroit back in front, but Reaves hit a jumper in the lane to make it 110-109 with 29.7 seconds to play.

Jenkins scored again, then made two free throws after Doncic missed. That put Detroit ahead 113-110 with nine seconds left and Doncic missed a contested 3-point shot at the buzzer.

The Lakers tied the game at 91-all with nine minutes to play, but the Pistons responded with a 10-3 run to go up 101-94. Los Angeles struggled to keep Detroit away from the rim, but finally made it 105-105 on three Luke Kennard free throws with 2:39 left.

Lakers: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Pistons: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

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