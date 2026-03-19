Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has collapsed lung, will miss at least 2 weeks

All-Star guard Cade Cunningham of the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons has a collapsed lung and is expected to miss at least two weeks and possibly more, the organization confirmed Thursday.

The exact timeline for Cunningham's return to play is still unknown.

"After further testing, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a left lung pneumothorax," the Pistons said Thursday. "Cunningham exited Tuesday's game vs. the Wizards in the first quarter. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks."

The regular season ends in less than four weeks. The Pistons — who listed Cunningham as out for Thursday's game in Washington with a left back contusion — wouldn't start their playoff run until April 18 or 19.

ESPN first reported the details of Cunningham's injury.

Cunningham got hurt in Tuesday's win over Washington, leaving midway through the opening quarter with what the team called back spasms. He dove for a loose ball and collided with Wizards guard Tre Johnson with 7:44 left in the first, then seemed to be laboring until he checked out 1:04 later.

Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points and 9.9 assists for the Pistons, who are on pace for their best season in nearly two decades.

Detroit entered Thursday 49-19, 3 1/2 games ahead of Boston for the top spot in the East with 14 games remaining. Cunningham has played in 61 games this season, so an extended absence could also mean he doesn't reach the 65-game threshold for eligibility for awards like the All-NBA team.