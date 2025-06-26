Detroit man charged in murder of prominent neurosurgeon headed to trial

Cellphone data revealed on Day 3 of preliminary hearing in murder of Detroit doctor

A Detroit man charged with the murder of prominent Detroit neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover will stand trial.

Desmond Burks, 34, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, larceny of over $20,000, using a computer to commit a crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of felony firearm second offense.

Wayne County prosecutors spent four days presenting evidence during a preliminary hearing before 36th District Court Judge Shawn Jacque. The judge ruled early Thursday afternoon that Burks would be bound over for trial.

"The court finds there is probable cause to believe that the defendant did commit the crimes," Jacque said.

Hoover was found dead in the attic of his home in the 100 block of West Boston Boulevard in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood on April 23, 2023, after police were called for a wellness check.

A May 2023 autopsy revealed Hoover was shot twice in the back of the head.

Prosecutors say the text messages between Burks and Hoover established that the two were in an intimate relationship.

After Hoover's murder, prosecutors say fraudulent transactions were reportedly made using his various bank accounts, and more than $30,000 was stolen from Hoover's accounts, as well as a Range Rover and two watches valued at $13,500.

Burks was charged in August 2024. At the time, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the investigation was complicated because many witnesses were reluctant to come forward with sensitive and personal information.

Prosecutors said investigators collected 300 pieces of evidence, 134 search warrants were served and 40 cellphones were examined. The investigation involved five states and three countries.

A trial date has not been set.