Autopsy report shows Detroit Dr. Devon Hoover shot twice in the head

(CBS DETROIT) - An autopsy concludes that a prominent neurosurgeon was shot twice in the back of the head, ruling the manner of death as a homicide.

The report comes more than two weeks after Dr. Devon Hoover was found dead in his home in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood. Police responded to a wellness check on April 23 when they found Hoover's body.

An investigation is ongoing. A person of interest was taken into custody five days later on unrelated charges but has since been released.

Police Chief James White said the killing is believed not to be random.

Police are now offering a $1,000 reward for information on his death. Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to http://detroitrewards.tv and include case No. 2304230294.