Community seeks answers four months after prominent Detroit doctor murdered

(CBS DETROIT) - It's been four months since Dr. Devon Hoover was found shot to death inside his Boston Edison home, and so far, no one has been arrested.

"I am shocked at the silence in the community," said Brian Douglas, a long-time friend of the late Dr. Devon Hoover.

Douglas said he first met Dr. Hoover in the early 90s while working at a restaurant.

Douglas and his friend Jeffrey Cowin consider Dr. Hoover a great man and a great friend to so many people.

For that reason, Douglas said he is furious the case is still unsolved and why more people don't seem outraged that the case remains unsolved.

"He was one of the kindest, sweetest guys I've ever met, so for that to be the end of his life is just unacceptable in my mind," Douglas said.

Douglas said he's been busy passing out flyers in the gay community at locations Dr. Hoover was known to frequent in Detroit and Ferndale.

Cowin said he simply cannot comprehend why someone hasn't been arrested and charged nearly four months after his murder.

"It's making us look at the police department and how that works. It's making us look at the prosecutor's office and how that works, and we're noticing who's not helping," Cowin said.

Less than one week after Dr. Hoover's body was discovered in a crawl space shot to death inside his Boston Edison home, a person of interest was taken into custody. That individual was later released.

The reward for information leading to an arrest has now surpassed $20,000.

Meanwhile, until someone is held responsible, Douglas said he will not rest.

"I am not going to stop being vocal about this. I am not going to stop putting it in people's faces. I am not going to stop until there is more attraction and movement on this," Douglas said.

According to Detroit Police, the person of interest remains a person of interest, but no one is currently in custody.

DPD said this case is still an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.