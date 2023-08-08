Detroit Lions reportedly sign QB Teddy Bridgewater

(CBS DETROIT) - After hosting Teddy Bridgewater during training camp, the Detroit Lions are reportedly signing the quarterback.

According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo, Bridgewater will be a backup to Jared Goff, who came to the team after the departure of Mattew Stafford in 2021. He will also be a mentor to rookie Hendon Hooker, according to the NFL.

Bridgewater visited Allen Park on July 24, with the Lions having eyes set on him. At that time, Lions head coach Dan Campbell says he was more than open about the team's interaction with the veteran quarterback. Campbell says exploring adding someone like Bridgewater, who's proven to be a quality spot starter in the league, speaks to where expectations are in and around the franchise.

"I don't think I've hidden anything about my feelings for Teddy Bridgewater. So if we can add a guy like Teddy and bring competition to the room, I'm all for it," Campbell said.

The 2014 first-round draft pick accumulated more than 15,000 passing yards in his career, along with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions, according to the NFL. Bridgewater started his career in 2014 with the Minnesota Vikings, where he stayed for three seasons until 2018.

He moved to New Orleans to play for the Saints (2018-2019) before going to Carolina, Denver, and Miami in 2020, 2021, and 2022 respectively.

Now, Bridgewater is entering an upcoming season with the Lions, where season tickets are sold out for the first time at Ford Field, and the team is scheduled to take on Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in week 1 next month.

The Lions will be at home on Aug. 11 for their preseason game against the New York Giants. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.