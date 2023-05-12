Detroit Lions 2023 schedule released: Here are the dates and times

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 11, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 11, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 11, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - On Thursday, the NFL released the Detroit Lions' 2023 game schedule, including dates, times and the TV channels broadcasting them.

Last year, the team finished with a 9-8 season after getting kicked out of the playoffs. The team hopes to shake things up this season with seven new rookies, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Antoine Green.

Here is the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule:

Week 1: Sept. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 2: Sept. 17 against Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 3: Sept. 24 against Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 4: Sept. 28 at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video

Week 5: Oct. 8 against Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 6: Oct. 15 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 7: Oct. 22 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 8: Oct. 30 against Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: Nov. 12 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Week 11: Nov. 19 against Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 12: Nov. 23 against Green Bay Packers, 12:30 p.m. on FOX

Week 13: Dec. 3 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 14: Dec. 10 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 15: against Denver Broncos, TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 17: Dec. 30 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC

Week 18: against Minnesota Vikings, TBD