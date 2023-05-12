Detroit Lions 2023 schedule released: Here are the dates and times
(CBS DETROIT) - On Thursday, the NFL released the Detroit Lions' 2023 game schedule, including dates, times and the TV channels broadcasting them.
Last year, the team finished with a 9-8 season after getting kicked out of the playoffs. The team hopes to shake things up this season with seven new rookies, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Antoine Green.
Here is the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule:
Week 1: Sept. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Week 2: Sept. 17 against Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. on FOX
Week 3: Sept. 24 against Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on FOX
Week 4: Sept. 28 at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video
Week 5: Oct. 8 against Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. on FOX
Week 6: Oct. 15 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on FOX
Week 7: Oct. 22 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on FOX
Week 8: Oct. 30 against Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
Week 9: BYE WEEK
Week 10: Nov. 12 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Week 11: Nov. 19 against Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on FOX
Week 12: Nov. 23 against Green Bay Packers, 12:30 p.m. on FOX
Week 13: Dec. 3 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on FOX
Week 14: Dec. 10 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on FOX
Week 15: against Denver Broncos, TBD
Week 16: Dec. 24 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. on FOX
Week 17: Dec. 30 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC
Week 18: against Minnesota Vikings, TBD
