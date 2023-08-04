Detroit Lions fans hyped for upcoming football season

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions have sold out of season tickets, a first in more than 20 years. Now, for the first time in the Lions' Ford Field era, there is a waiting list for season tickets.

"This is going to be real exciting. I can't wait for this season, I really can't," said Nicholas Cross, who made the trip from Ohio to see the Lions at training camp. "I ended up getting Aidan Hutchinson's autograph, which is pretty sweet."

Cross' sister Madelynn said for her sake, she hopes the Lions do well this season because her brother is a super fan.

"Oh yeah, you should see his bedroom. It's the color, Lion's blue. And it has Lions posters, everything. And he gets so mad whenever they lose," she said.

The possible lone Lions fan from Minnesota was also in town for training camp.

"I'll actually get to see other Lions fans, which is pretty comforting, so I like it," said Eric John.

And respect for the Lions this season, even coming from a 49ers fan.

"The hype around Detroit is real right now. It's crazy. Everyone is talking about it from almost every state. It doesn't matter. They went from low end of the totem pole to favorite to win in the north. And they could go deep in the playoffs. And I hope the Niners face them in the playoffs for sure," said Mark Haroldson.

But some fans are trying to stay grounded.

"It's amazing, and at the same time, I'm freaked out. Because as a lifelong Lions fan, we all know, once you start drinking the Kool-Aid, it turns bad. And I'm just so scared because this year that has so much build-up and so much hype, is going to sit back at the end of it, and we're going to go, 'What the heck just happened?' So, scared but super optimistic," said Mikey Nichols.

Nichola said the sold-out season tickets are a great sign, as a stadium full of fans will not only help the players but will also help the city.

"I've bartended at The Old Shillelagh, I was just the Assistant General manager at the Tin Roof, which is literally a block and a half away. And as soon as I saw that, I literally put it on my Instagram story, downtown is going to be really busy this winter."

The Lion's preseason starts Aug. 11, and opens the regular season on Sept. 7, on the road against the Chiefs.