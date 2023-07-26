Detroit Lions training camp hosts quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Day 3 of Lions training camp saw plenty of chatter coming out of Allen Park on Tuesday, particularly around the quarterback position.

On Monday, the team hosted free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a visit.

And while some coaches would try to downplay Bridgewater's visit as a "kick of the tires," Lions head coach Dan Campbell was more than open about the team's interaction with the veteran quarterback.

"I don't think I've hidden anything about my feelings for Teddy Bridgewater. So if we can add a guy like Teddy and bring competition to the room, I'm all for it," Campbell said about Bridgewater.

Campbell says exploring adding someone like Bridgewater, who's proven to be a quality spot starter in the league, speaks to where expectations are in and around the franchise.

"Here we go, man. We are year three, and I think we're in a much better position," Campbell says. "You want to know that you are in the best hands possible."

This doesn't just go for the quarterback position.

Detroit wants strong competition at every skill position, including defensive back.

Saivion Smith, who suffered a neck injury back in October against the Patriots, is looking to really make a name for himself in camp this season.

A ball-hawking safety, Smith says that kind of bird isn't the type of predatory bird he associates himself with when it comes to his play and mindset.

"I'm a vulture. I'm not a hawk. I'm a vulture. Let's get that clear first," Smith told CBS News Detroit. "I'm coming to kill. It's definitely a great compliment. You make your money in this business by running and go getting the ball by making turnovers. If they give me that nickname, I'm going stick to it."