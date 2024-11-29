Detroit Lions fans celebrate record season after Thanksgiving win: "We're on a roll"

(CBS DETROIT) - Each week, the Detroit Lions continue to dominate their opponents, and for the fans, it's a wave they want to continue riding.

Following the Lions' Thanksgiving matchup against the Bears, fans chanted throughout downtown Detroit. With each win, the team showcases how much it has improved.

The Lions are now 11-1, their best start to a season in franchise history.

"This is the most exciting year I've had as a Lions fan; before, it was just hard, and I stuck through it, but now, to finally get some excitement and be a part of the good team, that's what's up," John Hamilton told CBS News Detroit.

For cousins John and Michael Hamilton, checking out a Lions game is a Thanksgiving tradition. The duo says the team's growth since the Dan Campbell coaching era is something to be thankful for.

"It was a steady incline between the first year being work, the second year showing progress and the third year being the full unleashed version of the lions," John Hamilton said.

As Honolulu blue fills downtown, fans say the game experience is a thrill. Many hope the team can finish the season strong, and make it to the Superbowl. If they accomplish that, it'd be the first time the team makes a Superbowl appearance.

"We'll make it to the Superbowl. We're dominant on offense, defense, special teams. We're on a roll," Mike Kerr said.

With only a few weeks to go until the end of the regular season, fans are preparing for a Lions takeover in New Orleans as the teams keep winning.

"If we're there, I'm going, I don't care what it costs, I'm going," James Srock said.

It's been a tough season for the team. Several players are injured, but fans want the team to ignore the noise and keep grinding.

"Man just keep trucking, keep doing what and don't let anyone else tell you otherwise, just keep doing you, because it's working," Hamilton said.