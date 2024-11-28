Lions snap Thanksgiving losing streak, hold off Bears for 23-20 victory

Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes to Sam LaPorta, Jake Bates made three field goals in the first half and the Detroit Lions held off the Chicago Bears 23-20 on Thursday to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

The Lions snapped a seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving.

The Bears had the ball in Lions territory late in the game with a chance to drive for a game-tying field goal or go-ahead touchdown, but they blew the opportunity.

Caleb Williams threw an incomplete pass as time expired from the Detroit 41 after being sacked with about 30 seconds left, allowing time to run off the clock even though Chicago had one more timeout.

The NFC-leading Lions (11-1) have their best record after 12 games in team history and their 10-game winning streak ties a franchise record with the 1934 squad.

The Bears (4-8) have lost six straight.

Detroit led 16-0 at halftime and 23-7 after three quarters and quarterback Caleb Williams led a comeback that came up short for the second straight week. Williams helped the Bears rally from an 11-point deficit in the final 22 seconds of regulation against Minnesota before losing in overtime.

Detroit opened the game with four straight scoring drives, going ahead 16-0 on Goff's 3-yard touchdown pass to LaPorta in the second quarter and Bates' field goals.

Chicago, meanwhile, failed to pick up a first down on its first four drives and gained a total of 32 yards on those possessions.

Goff's second touchdown pass to LaPorta, a 1-yard toss, gave Detroit a 23-7 lead late in the third quarter. The score was set up by Jameson Williams' 15-yard reverse, which included him hurdling Kevin Byard to gain several extra yards.

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick overall in the draft, was 20 of 39 for 256 yards with two touchdown passes to Keenan Allen and one to DJ Moore.

Williams seemed to make his first rookie mistake of the game in the third quarter on a run, pulling up instead of going out of bounds and took a low hit from linebacker Jack Campbell.

The former USC star shook it off and on the next snap, threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Allen. William connected with Allen for another score, throwing a 9-yarder to him.

Detroit had a chance to add to its cushion, but Bates missed a 45-yard kick after starting his NFL career 19 of 19 on field goals on a drive that was stunted by Jameson Williams' 15-yard penalty for tossing the football at a Bears player on the sideline.

Caleb Williams took advantage, throwing a 31-yard touchdown pass to Moore to pull within three points with 5:36 remaining.

Injuries

Bears: RB Roschon Johnson left the game with a concussion. ... Bears G Ryan Bates (concussion) and DB Elijah Hicks (ankle) were inactive.

Lions: DE Josh Paschal (knee), DL Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring) and DL Mekhi Wingo (knee) where hurt during the game, potentially more blows to a position hit hard by injuries, including Aidan Hutchinson's broken leg. ... Lions PR/WR Kalif Raymond (foot) was put on injured reserve Wednesday and was replaced by Maurice Alexander, who was signed from the practice squad. ... CB Carlton Davis (knee/thumb) and OT Taylor Decker (knee) were inactive.

Up next

Bears: Play at San Francisco on Dec. 8.

Lions: Host Green Bay next Thursday night.