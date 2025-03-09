Detroit Lions may focus on defensive linemen, right guard, cornerback in free agency

Mom claims child forced to clean urine at school; VA job cuts expected; and more top stories

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell will look to bolster their roster following a disappointing 2024 campaign that ended with an early playoff exit.

The league's legal tampering period — in which teams can begin talking with agents of players who are unrestricted free agents — starts Monday at noon, and the free agency signing period starts on Wednesday at 4 p.m., according to CBS Sports.

The Lions have over $51 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.

Here are some positions the team is aiming to fill.

Defensive front

Many question marks surround the depth of the Lions' defensive front with Levi Onwuzurike, Za'Darius Smith and Pat O'Connor potentially testing the market.

The team needs a supporting cast to supplement edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal, and defensive linemen Alim McNeill and D.J. Reader. Hutchinson's 2024 season was cut short after he suffered an injury to his left tibia in Week 6. McNeill suffered a torn right ACL towards the end of last season.

On Sunday, the Lions resigned defensive end Marcus Davenport to a one-year contract worth up to $4.75 million, according to a source with the Associated Press. Davenport signed with Detroit in 2024 with a $10.5 million, one-year contract, and torn triceps limited him to two games.

Noteable defensive linemen expected in free agency: Philadelphia Eagles' Milton Williams, 26, San Francisco 49ers' Javon Hargrave, 32, and Washington Commanders Jonathan Allen, 30.

Noteable edge rushers expected in free agency: Eagles' Josh Sweat, 28, New York Jets' Hasson Reddick, 30, Los Angeles Chargers' Khalil Mack, 34, and Las Vegas Raiders' Malcolm Koonce, 27.

Interior offensive line

Kevin Zeitler, 35, who started 16 of 17 regular season games at right guard for the Lions last season, is set to become a free agent unless Detroit re-signs the 13-year veteran. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the team in 2024.

If the Lions are confident in moving 2024 sixth-round draft pick Christian Mahogany into a starting role, the team will still need to sign a backup guard. Mahogany started two games last season, one of which was the divisional-round playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Lions may also look at a replacement for Graham Glasgow, who started 16 games at left guard during the 2024 season. The 32-year-old lineman gave up four sacks in those 16 games, according to Pro Football Focus, and was ranked 85th out of 135 starting guards in the league by the football analytics company. Glasgow is in the second year of his three-year, $20 million contract with Detroit.

Noteable guards expected in free agency: Indianapolis Colts' Will Fries, 27, Chicago Bears' Teven Jenkins, 27 and Green Bay Packers' Josh Myers, 27.

Cornerback

Barring any re-signings, Carlton Davis, Khalil Dorsey, Emmanuel Moseley and Kindle Vildor are all set to become free agents, which leaves a few slots to fill at cornerback.

The Lions have a young core in 2024 draft picks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, but Detroit may look for a veteran presence in the defensive back room.

Noteable cornerbacks expected in free agency: 49ers' Charvarius Ward, 29, Jets' D.J. Reed and Minnesota Vikings' Byron Murphy.

Detroit may also address these needs during the 2025 NFL draft. The team currently has seven picks, including the 28th overall selection.