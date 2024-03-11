Detroit Lions agree to deals with Marcus Davenport, Graham Glasgow; acquire Carlton Davis, sources say

The Detroit Lions addressed three pressing needs Monday, two days before the new league year begins.

Detroit agreed to a $10.5 million, one-year contract with edge rusher Marcus Davenport, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized.

The Lions also acquired cornerback Carlton Davis from Tampa Bay for a third-round draft pick and agreed to a $20 million, three-year contract that has $9.5 million in guarantees with guard Graham Glasgow, another person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deals had not been announced.

Davenport reunites with Detroit coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who were New Orleans assistants for three seasons during his five-year stint with the Saints.

The 27-year-old Davenport, drafted No. 14 overall in 2018, has 23 1/2 career sacks. He had two sacks in four games last year in Minnesota, missing much of his only season with the Vikings because of an ankle injury. Davenport had a career-high nine sacks in 11 games during the 2021 season with New Orleans.

Davis gives the Lions experience and talent in their secondary, which was often picked apart last season, in exchange for the 92nd overall pick in the NFL draft.

The 27-year-old Davis started 10-plus games in each of his six seasons with the Buccaneers. The former Auburn star has started a total of 75 games since he was selected in the second round in 2018. Davis intercepted two passes last season and has nine interceptions over the last five seasons.

Detroit potentially could have re-signed two guards, but chose to keep the 31-year-old Glasgow for a relatively cap-friendly deal after he started in three playoff games. The Lions let Jonah Jackson hit the NFL free agent market after his second straight injury-shortened season.

The 27-year-old Jackson and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a three-year contract potentially worth $51 million with $34 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

NFL teams were cleared Monday afternoon to negotiate with players who will become unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire Wednesday when the new league year starts. The two-day negotiating period applies only to players who will be unrestricted free agents.

Glasgow, who can play guard or center, has started 106 games and was a backup in 10 more games over his eight-year career with the Lions and Denver Broncos.

Detroit drafted the former Michigan standout in the third round in 2016 and he spent his first four season with the Lions. When they previously let Glasgow go in free agency, Denver signed him to a $44 million, four-year contract.

Glasgow returned to the Lions on a one-year contract that was a win-win deal. He started in all three playoff games and 15 regular season games, filling in for injured starters at guard and center.

The Lions are coming off their best season in generations under general manager Brad Holmes and Campbell, earning a division title for the first time in three decades and winning two playoff games in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi and AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham contributed to this report.

