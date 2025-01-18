Detroit Lions host Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs
(CBS DETROIT) — Ford Field is sure to be an electric atmosphere as the top-seeded Detroit Lions host the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday night.
As the NFC's No. 1 seed, the Lions enjoyed a bye during the wild-card round.
The No. 6 seed Commanders are coming off a 23-20 upset over the No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their first playoff victory in 19 years. Rookie sensation Jayden Daniels was 24 of 35 for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
The last time Detroit and Washington met in the playoffs was during the 1999 season. Washington won that game 27-13.
The Commanders pass defense has allowed the fewest completions per game (17.9) and the third-fewest passing yards per game (189.5) in the NFL. Lions quarterback Jared Goff says he recognizes how tough the challenge will be for him and the rest of the offense.
"Every team we're going to play is going to be a tough matchup and Washington is obviously no different," Goff said. "They're a hell of a team. They won 12 games, just won a tough game on the road against a good Tampa team that beat us. We've got our hands full."
Running back David Montgomery is expected to play for the first time in just over a month. Montgomery suffered a knee injury in Week 15's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but avoided surgery. His counterpart, Jahmyr Gibbs, has run for more than 100 yards in three straight games for the first time in his career. Montgomery and Gibbs averaged a comibned 138.5 yards rushing during the regular season.
The winner of Saturday's game will move on to the NFC Championship and face the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.
Injuries
Lions
Lions right guard Kevin Zeitler has been ruled out with a hamstring injury that he suffered during the team's regular-season finale on Jan. 5 against the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie lineman Christian Mahogany will start in his place.
Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor has also been ruled out.
Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is active after being listed as questionable on the team's injury report Thursday.
Running back David Montgomery is playing for the first time in just over a month. Montgomery suffered a knee injury in Week 15's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but avoided surgery.
Commanders
Linebacker Jordan Magee has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Linebacker Mykal Walker and tight end Colson Yankoff are both active after being listed as questionable Thursday.
Bobby Wagner, linebacker, is set to play after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
Kickoff is at 8 p.m. Look below for live updates.
Commanders WR McLaurin scores 59-yard TD; Washington takes 17-14 lead
Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin scored a 59-yard touchdown reception with 6:23 left in the second quarter.
Washington leads the Lions 17-14.
Lions TE LaPorta makes one-handed TD catch; Detroit leads 14-10
The Detroit Lions retook the lead with 7:44 left in the second quarter after a one-handed touchdown catch by tight end Sam LaPorta.
LaPorta's 2-yard reception marked quarterback Jared Goff's first passing touchdown of the game.
The Lions lead the Commanders 14-10.
Commanders jump ahead of Lions 10-7 in second quarter
Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored on a 2-yard run with 10:55 left in the second quarter to help put Washington ahead of the Lions 10-7.
Detroit Lions CB Robertson ruled out with elbow injury
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson will not return to Saturday's game, according to the team.
Robertson suffered an elbow injury while tackling Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin early in the first quarter.
More here.
Commanders recover Lions QB Goff's fumble
The Commanders took over on downs with less than a minute left in the first quarter after Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong caused Lions QB Jared Goff to fumble the ball.
The fumble was recovered by linebacker Frankie Luvu.
Lions CB Robertson questionable to return
According to the team, Lions cornerback Amik Robertson is questionable to return after sustaining an elbow injury.
Robertson was hurt early in the first quarter while tackling Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin.
More here.
Commanders K Gonzalez scores field goal; Lions lead 7-3
The Commanders' first points of the game came from kicker Zane Gonzalez, who kicked a 47-yard field goal with 3:50 left in the first quarter.
The Lions lead Washington 7-3.
Lions RB Gibbs scores first points of the game
The Detroit Lions jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the Commanders after a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Jahmyr Gibbs with 7:36 left in the first quarter.
Commanders turn it over on downs
The Detroit Lions made a fourth down stand and took over on downs with 10:38 left in the first quarter.
The Lions defense stopped Washington Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota from getting past the first down marker, allowing Detroit to take over on downs at their own 28-yard line.
Lions CB Amik Robertson helped off field in first quarter
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson was helped off the field by team personnel early in the first quarter after what appeared to be an injury.
Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater to serve as backup to Jared Goff
The Detroit Lions chose veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater over Hendon Hooker to back up Jared Goff against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night.
Detroit kept Bridgewater active and listed Hooker as the emergency quarterback for the divisional playoff game.
Click here for the full story.
Aidan Hutchinson ready to support Lions
Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was seen at Ford Field ahead of Saturday's game.
The former first-round draft pick suffered a left tibia injury in October that sidelined him for the rest of the regular season.
Hutchinson said on a podcast last month that he's promised teammates he'd be back if the Lions make the Super Bowl.
Fans in downtown Detroit roaring with excitement
Fans in downtown Detroit were beaming with excitement ahead of Saturday's game, with many aspiring for a long playoff run.
Lifelong Detroit Lions fans rallying for a Super Bowl appearance
Many Detroit Lions fans have been waiting a long time for this moment, and for some of them, they've been waiting since the team relocated to Detroit 90 years ago.
Click here for the full story.