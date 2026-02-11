Dan Skipper returns to Detroit Lions on coaching staff, sources say

Retired Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper is returning to the team, but not in uniform. Instead, he'll be on the sidelines as part of the coaching staff, sources told CBS News Detroit's Rachel Hopymayer.

The Detroit Lions have not yet released a statement on the new hire. The 31-year-old fan favorite retired nearly a month ago, hinting at the idea of coaching.

"24 years of putting on pads and a helmet every fall. This year I'll trade that out to pursue a career on the other side in coaching," Skipper said in a social post in January. "The memories and experiences that the NFL has brought me and my family are hard to put into words. Thankful for every person that has been apart of my journey."

Skipper was said to be considering retirement after the 2025 season. The Lions ended the season with a 9-8 record and were eliminated from playoff contention.

Skipper, who initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017, appeared in his first game with the Lions later that year in Week 8. He signed with other teams, one being the New England Patriots, winning Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

Skipper returned to Detroit and appeared in 16 games with the Lions in 2022 and 11 games in the 2023 season. In 2024, he appeared in all 17 games of the Lions' historic 15-2 record season.

Skipper was at the center of the controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 season. After offensive tackle Taylor Decker's two-point conversion at the end of the fourth quarter, a referee ruled that Decker did not report as an eligible receiver and that it was Skipper who reported as eligible.

However, Skipper was adamant that the referee mistakenly listed him as eligible, not Decker, resulting in the Lions losing 20-19 to the Cowboys. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Skipper told the reporters days after the game that he was signaling in personnel.

The new hire comes after the Lions hired former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing in the same role.