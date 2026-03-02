Report: Lions trade RB David Montgomery to Texans

The Sonic and Knuckles era in Detroit is coming to an end.

The Lions are trading running back David Montgomery to the Texans in exchange for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 4th-round pick and a 7th-round pick, according to CBS Sports.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 4: David Montgomery, #5 of the Detroit Lions, looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field on December 4, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Montgomery had been the subject of trade speculation as his role began to diminish with the Lions. There was even a report, which Montgomery later denied, that he wanted out of Detroit.

In three seasons with the Lions, Montgomery scored 33 touchdowns and racked up 2,506 yards. After amassing 219 rushing attempts over 14 games in his first season in Detroit, Montgomery's touches declined each of the next two seasons due to the emergence of Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Montgomery had a career-low 158 rushing attempts over 17 games in 2025.

