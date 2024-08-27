What does the Detroit Lions roster look like following Tuesday's cuts?

A look at the 2024 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

A look at the 2024 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

A look at the 2024 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions roster now sits at 53 players.

The cuts came ahead of Tuesday's league deadline in which each team's roster had to be down to 53 players. Notable names like quarterback Nate Sudfeld and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones were among those on the cut list. Here's what the team looks like following the cuts.

Quarterbacks: Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker

Running backs: David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds, Slone Vaki

Wide receivers: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Isaiah Williams

Offensive linemen: Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Giovanni Manu, Graham Glasgow, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, Michael Niese, Kevin Zeitler, Christian Mahogany, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal.

Tight Ends: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Parker Hesse

Edge rushers: Marcus Davenport, Aidin Hutchinson, DJ Reader, Josh Paschal, James Houston, John Cominsky

Defensive tackles: Alim McNeill, Brodric Martin, DJ Reader, Levi Onwuzurike, Mekhi Wingo

Linebackers: Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, BZen Niemann, Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Cornerbacks: Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Kindle Vildor, Khalil Dorsey

Nickel cornerbacks: Amik Robertson, Emmanuel Moseley

Safetys: Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Brandon Joseph, Loren Strickland

The Lions kick off their season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 8.