Detroit Lions trim roster ahead of 53-man roster deadline

Ahead of roster cuts, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell at least 5 spots are still up for grabs

Ahead of roster cuts, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell at least 5 spots are still up for grabs

Ahead of roster cuts, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell at least 5 spots are still up for grabs

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions are working to cut down their roster to 53 players.

Every NFL team needed to have their down to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

CBS Sports reports the following cuts have been made by the team:

QB Nate Sudfeld



LB DaRon Gilbert

LB ﻿Malik Jefferson﻿

S Morice Norris

DE Mitch Agude

The release of Sudfeld paves the way for Hendon Hooker to be the backup quarterback for Jared Goff. Sudfeld was Jared Goff's backup in 2022 before suffering a season-long injury last season.

On Monday, Detroit native and veteran wide receiver Donavan Peoples-Jones was reported to be cut by the team. Peoples-Jones was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. The Lions traded for him last year.

Also on Monday, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported running back Zonovan Knight, tight end Shane Zylstra and interior offensive lineman Bryan Hudson were waived. Pelissero also reported cornerback Rachad Wildgoose was released. According to the league, players who have been in the league for four or more years are released and immediately become free agents. Players with less than four years of service must be put on the waiver wire.

The team will likely look at the waiver wire for players cut by other teams. Some players cut by Detroit may also be signed to the practice squad.

The Lions kick off their season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 8.