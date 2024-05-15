Detroit Lions release 2024 seasons schedule, will take on the Rams in Week 1

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions released their 2024 season schedule on Wednesday.

The team released the new schedule in a video featuring comedians Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson.

Detroit starts its season against the Los Angeles Rams, whom it defeated in the first round of the 2023 season playoffs. On Thanksgiving, the team will face off against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions will also take on the San Francisco 49ers one time this season in Week 17. The team lost the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

We hired a couple Detroiters to help us unveil this year's schedule

Detroit is looking to bring another powerful season after making it to the playoffs for the first time in over 30 years. The team mainly focused on its defense during the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.

Other draft picks included offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, running back Sione Vaki, and guard Christian Mahogany.

Detroit released former starter Cameron Sutton after he was accused of domestic violence.

2024 Detroit Lions schedule:

Week 1: Sept. 8 against Los Angeles Rams

Week 2: Sept. 15 against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: Sept. 22 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 4: Sept. 30 against Seattle

Week 5: Bye Week

Week 6: Oct. 13 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 7: Oct. 20 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 8: Oct. 27 against Tennesee Titans

Week 9: Nov. 3 at Green Bay Packers

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Houston Texans

Week 11: Nov. 17 against Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 12: Nov. 24 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 13: Nov. 28 against Chicago Bears

Week 14: Dec. 5 against Green Bay Packers

Week 15: Dec. 15 against Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 22 at Chicago Bears

Week 17: Dec. 30 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 18: against Minnesota Vikings