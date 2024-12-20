Detroit gas station to remain closed for weeks after clerk allegedly shoots at suspected shoplifter

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit gas station will remain closed through January after a clerk allegedly shot at a suspected shoplifter who subsequently died after jumping onto a freeway.

Police say on Dec. 11, an employee at the Mobil gas station on the corner of McNichols Road near the Lodge Freeway accused a man of shoplifting and pulled out a gun. The man ran off; that's when police say the employee fired shots. The man reportedly jumped onto the Lodge Freeway, fearing for his life, and later died from his injuries, according to police.

In response, the gas station was shut down this week while authorities investigated.

On Friday, attorneys representing the city and the gas station held a hearing to determine the store's future. After a lengthy discussion, it was determined that the business would remain closed until Jan. 16, 2025. In the meantime, the city and business owners will meet to determine a permanent agreement. During the closed timeframe, the business will not be allowed to operate for any reason.

Following the incident, community members expressed widespread concern about the business. CBS News Detroit previously spoke to residents, who said the store has had similar incidents occur in the past.

In 2023, a clerk was charged with manslaughter after authorities said he locked the doors to prevent a man from leaving with repurchased items, leading to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man.

The suspect threatened to shoot if the clerk didn't unlock the door and fired shots, striking three people and fatally wounding one. He was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm and felon in possession.

Charges against the clerk were thrown out by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Meanwhile, those living nearby demand accountability and say this business should never be allowed to reopen.

"If it happened once and it happened a second time, the theory that it's going to happen again and again and again ... the location needs to be shut down," William Shorter said.

Detroit police told CBS News Detroit that the employee was arrested last Wednesday but was released pending further investigation.

Police plan to request a warrant from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to charge that clerk.