Detroit gas station clerk charged in fatal shooting of 37-year-old man

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit gas station clerk is charged after authorities say he locked the doors to prevent a man from leaving with unpurchased items, leading to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man.

Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, of Hamtramck, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Gregory Kelly, of Detroit. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

READ: Detroit gas station triple shooting leads to push for ban on businesses from locking doors on customers

Wayne County prosecutors say at about 3 a.m. on May 6, McCray allegedly tried to make a purchase of under $4, and when the purchase was declined, he tried to leave with the unpurchased items. Aiyash then locked McCray inside the store with three men --Kelly, another 37-year-old man and a 60-year-old man.

"McCray became very agitated and continued to argue with Aiyash. The evidence will show that eventually, unknown to the three men, Aiyash pushed a security button to unlock the door, but failed to tell the men seconds before McCray began shooting at the three men," according to a press release.

Kelly was fatally wounded and the two other victims were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

McCray was arrested the following day and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent of murder, three counts of felony firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. He was denied bond.

Prosecutors say prior to the shooting, the three men pleaded with Aiyash to open the door.

"The allegations of the defendant locking the door of the store and not heeding the pleas of the men to be released led to tragic consequences in this case," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.