Detroit police offer $1,000 for tips on fatal shooting at gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information about locating a suspect wanted in connection to a triple shooting at a gas station Saturday that left one person dead and injured two others.

Samuel Anthony McCray, 27, is wanted in connection to a triple shooting that left one man dead and injured two others. Detroit Police Department

Samuel Anthony McCray, 27, is wanted in connection to the triple shooting that happened at about 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, in the Mobil gas station at 12800 W. McNichols.

Police say McCray fired shots, striking three adult men, fatally wounding one.

The two other men are being treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Vehicle McCray was seen in when he fled the scene of the triple shooting. Detroit Police Department

According to the Detroit Police Department, McCray left the scene in a white Ford Expedition. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that moves the case forward. Anonymous tips can be sent to RewardsTV, with the case number: 2305060052 included in the tip.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.