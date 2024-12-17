Detroit gas station shuts down after shooting incident involving clerk, alleged shoplifter

Gas station shuts down in Detroit after incident between clerk, alleged shoplifter

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit gas station has been shut down while police investigate one of the employees connected to a shooting that led to a man's death.

Police say on Dec. 11, an employee at the Mobil gas station on the corner of McNichols Road near the Lodge Freeway accused a man of shoplifting. That clerk pulled out a gun, the man ran off, and that's when police say the employee fired shots.

Fearing for his life, the man jumped onto the Lodge Freeway and later died from his injuries, according to police.

Neighbors tell CBS News Detroit the gas station has been in the spotlight before.

"There was a shooting incident last year where the store clerk locked individuals in the store because he thought someone was stealing and a guy that he thought was stealing had a gun and he told him if you don't open this door, I'm going to start shooting people, and he did, and someone died, and another person was shot," said Keesha Grisby.

A notice now hangs on the door stating the gas station's business license is suspended while police investigate.

Detroit police call the most recent incident "reprehensible."

"Those actions put this community in danger. It's not ok, it's not acceptable. No business in the city of Detroit will be allowed to operate and do what was done here," said Deputy Police Chief Franklin Hayes.

Meanwhile, those living nearby demand accountability and say this business should never be allowed to re-open.

"If it happened once and it happened a second time, the theory that it's going to happen again and again and again…the location needs to be shut down," said William Shorter.

Detroit police tell CBS News Detroit that the employee was arrested last Wednesday when the incident initially happened but was released pending further investigation.

Police plan to request a warrant from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to charge that clerk.