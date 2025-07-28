Detroit City Council mulls over increasing fines for parents whose children break curfew

On Monday, Detroiters had the chance to speak directly with city officials about a proposed amendment to the city's parental responsibility laws that would increase fines against parents whose children are out past curfew.

"It's empowering parents to be able to have all the tools available to them, to be able to look out and watch out for their children," said Coleman A. Young II, city councilmember.

Currently, if a parent violates the law, the fines are a minimum of $75 for the first offense and $100 for a second.

If approved by the Detroit City Council, it would be raised to a minimum of $250 for a first offense and $500 for a second offense, which is the maximum amount allowed under state law.

"I need the fines to be increased so that I can have leverage when it comes to parents," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

Data from Detroit police shows the city issued 122 curfew violations between July 8 and July 20, writing 68 parental responsibility tickets.

Graham Anderson with the city's law department says the amendment is decades overdue.

"We are not trying to criminalize overworked parents who the kid sneaks out of the house; that's not the purpose here," said Anderson.

Community members spoke out passionately on both sides of the argument, pushing for council accountability and more solutions.

"Some folks have mentioned that rights are being violated, but don't we have a right to a safe environment?" said one concerned resident.

"I believe this is just like ICE. They're going to target the kids at the schools with the curfew; they're going to come after the parents," added another resident at Monday's council meeting.

"Detroit has a real problem with youth-to-youth crime, and they need to find a way," said a resident. "This isn't going to end the issue, but it's going to at least help."

After more than an hour of discussion, the amendment was moved to Tuesday's meeting as new business, with Bettison also requesting a waiver that would allow for an immediate full council vote.