Detroit police emphasizing city curfew after car fires, alleged accidental shooting

Detroit police are reinforcing their message to residents and parents that all teenagers need to be off the streets before the city's curfew as investigate two incidents — an alleged accidental shooting and car fires at two auto body shops.

"It's just something that can be controlled, you know, the parents need to step up and take responsibility," Commander John Svec with the Detroit Police Department said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the hospital for a report of a 15-year-old shot themselves in the hand, according to police. That teenager was given a ticket for a curfew violation, and his parents were given a ticket for parental responsibility.

"His parents didn't know who he was with, how he got access to a firearm. He's a young man who shouldn't have been on the streets, and he definitely shouldn't have been handling a weapon," Svec said.

At 1 a.m. on Saturday, police say a 13-year-old boy was responsible for damaging four vehicles with fire at two different auto collision shops on the city's west side.

Captain Marcus Thirkill said that, while police are still investigating the fires, this would've never happened if families had followed the city's curfew.

"We understand, I understand as a father, it's not easy knowing where your kid is at all times, but we're really asking parents to hone in, to know the location of your kids after curfew hours," Thirkill said.

Since July 8, there have been over 140 juvenile curfew violations, police said. Officials are reiterating that anyone 15 years old or younger needs to be off city streets by 10 p.m., and anyone between the ages of 16 and 17 by 11 p.m.