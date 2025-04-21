Watch Live: Detroit Archbishop Weisenburger holding Mass of Suffrage for Pope Francis

Detroit Archbishop Edward Weisenburger will hold a Mass of Suffrage on Monday following the death of Pope Francis.

CBS News Detroit is live streaming the mass beginning at 7 p.m. The mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

The pope, who worked to change the perception of the Catholic Church, died at age 88, hours after greeting the thousands of faithful on Easter Sunday at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. Following his death, Weisenburger and several Detroit-area parishioners honored the pope.

"My heart is heavy as our world has lost a powerful, prophetic, and loving voice. However, I also rejoice in what I pray will be a blessed reward of joy beyond all understanding for a truly great and loving Universal Shepherd," Weisenburger said in a statement on Monday.

Weisenburger was installed last month as the new archbishop of Detroit. He recently served as bishop of the Diocese of Tucson, Arizona, the fifth-largest diocese in the continental U.S. The appointment followed the resignation and retirement of Allen Vigneron, who has served as Detroit's archbishop since 2009.

The Archdiocese of Detroit is Michigan's largest Catholic diocese with more than 900,000 Catholics and 213 parishes in Lapeer, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair and Wayne counties.