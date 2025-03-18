Watch Live: Mass of Installation for new Detroit archbishop Edward Weisenburger

Edward Weisenburger will be installed as the sixth archbishop of Detroit on Tuesday during a Mass at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

CBS News Detroit is streaming the Mass at 2 p.m.

How to watch Tuesday's Mass

What: Mass of Installation for new Detroit archbishop Edward Edward Weisenburger

Mass of Installation for new Detroit archbishop Edward Edward Weisenburger Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

In February, Pope Francis made the appointment of Edward Weisenburger, who most recently served as bishop of the Diocese of Tucson, Arizona, the fifth-largest diocese in the continental U.S. The appointment follows the resignation and retirement of Allen Vigneron, who has served as Detroit's archbishop since 2009. Vigneron, 76, submitted his resignation as required by church law when he turned 75 on Oct. 21, 2023.

Edward Weisenburger, 64, was born in Illinois and grew up in Oklahoma. He was ordained as a priest in 1987 and appointed bishop of Salina, Kansas in 2012. He was then appointed bishop of Tucson in 2017.

"I would hope people would know I plan to give it my absolute all," said Weisenburger following the appointment. "That's the most we can do, the best we can do. What I find is whenever we give our all to something, God takes it refashions it and makes it something beautiful."

The Archdiocese of Detroit is Michigan's largest Catholic diocese with more than 900,000 Catholics and 213 parishes in Lapeer, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair and Wayne counties.