Detroit-area parishioners remember Pope Francis

Millions of people around the world are mourning the death of Pope Francis, who died on Monday after 12 years as the leader of the roman catholic church.

In Detroit, parishioners across the city are remembering his impact.

The pope, who worked to change the perception of the Catholic Church, died at age 88, hours after greeting the thousands of faithful at St. Peter's Basilica on Easter. This left one of the world's largest religions without a leader.

"I was amazed. It was like a burst of strength and grace as he was going through, really his own passion," said Brother Gary Wegner, executive director, Capuchin Soup Kitchen, which offers community resources, including a food pantry, clothing and emergency help.

For more than 40 years, Brother Gary has seen the center grow and change, as those struggling continue to need support, and called Pope Francis' leadership a key guide in their work.

"I think he reminded us that the church must always be with those who are the poorest margins. I think that's who he was, and I think that that witness is going to last," said Wegner.

As we approach the second papal conclave in his lifetime, layperson Tim Hinkle says he hopes the clergy remember who they lead, regardless of their walk of life, and what the future of the church ought to be.

"In the end, the Holy Spirit is going to send to us the shepherd that we need, and we may not necessarily know who that is, or like what that need even is, but we'll find in time that the Holy Spirit is going to send the right hope to us to lead the church," said Hinkle.

Those questions may be answered soon as the official nine-day mourning period gets underway before the conclave begins, about 15 to 20 days after the pope's death.