Reckling to be remembered during National Police Week events in DC

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office in Michigan said it is planning to send "a significant delegation of our deputies" to the National Police Week ceremony in May.

The delegation will represent Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling, age 30. He was shot and killed June 22, 2024, in the line of duty while investigating a stolen vehicle in Detroit. Reckling had located the vehicle in question and was behind it when the vehicle suddenly stopped; those inside exited the vehicle and opened fire.

Three people were charged in the crime, one has recently pleaded guilty to related charges.

Reckling was a nine-year veteran of the sheriff's office. He left behind a wife and four children.

The National Police Week events, hosted by the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C., take place every May. The museum opened in 2018 and is the nation's only museum dedicated to the history of American law enforcement.

This year's schedule includes a candlelight vigil May 13 at the National Mall and a "stand watch for the fallen" May 15 at the memorial site on East Street NW. The ceremonies meant to honor those who died in the line of duty from across the U.S., and Reckling is on the list for this year's program.

Between 25,000 and 40,000 people attend National Police Week events each year.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said estimated cost for its delegation's travel plans - to include travel, food and accommodations – is about $60,000. They are accepting donations toward the travel project, which is called Mission Oakland.

The video above previously aired on June 28, 2024.