Over 50 law enforcement officers sought medical treatment after Temple Israel attack

The number of law enforcement officers who reported smoke inhalation injuries after responding to Thursday's attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield has increased to more than 50.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters Friday morning that responding officers have sought hospital treatment in the aftermath.

"We had a lot of people sent to the hospital," he said. "Last night, we reported 30. We're up over 50 now, law enforcement that were hospitalized from smoke inhalation."

Smoke could be seen coming from the building in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was in the Metro Detroit area Friday to speak at a press conference and talk to local officials, told Bouchard that she was appreciative of the efforts and wanted to make sure that the first responders were taken care of.

Bouchard did not go into further details about the medical issues.

The staff at Henry Ford Health did say Thursday they were providing care for some of the first responders who were at the scene at the Henry Ford West Bloomfield and Henry Ford Providence Novi hospitals.

The response at the scene involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including West Bloomfield police, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and the FBI.