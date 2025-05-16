Michigan AG warns of post-storm scams after severe weather rolls through the state

In the aftermath of Thursday night's severe weather in Michigan, with additional severe weather possible Friday night, the Michigan Attorney General's office is reminding residents to be cautious of potential scams relating to hiring help for storm cleanup tasks.

Attorney General Dana Nessel gave a list of reminders in a press release issued Friday, encouraging those who need to repair or rebuild property to take precautions before signing a work contract or placing deposits:

Contact your property insurance company before starting the effort.

Ensure you are speaking to a local and/or licensed professional for the work being done.

Review credentials and references.

Seek out more than one written estimate for the work.

"Scammers use storm clean-up efforts as an opportunity to take advantage of victims who are desperate to address basement flooding and repair damage right away," Nessel explained.

Nessel's Consumer Alert web page provides information on how to identify and stop other common post-disaster scams.

The AG's office also recommended the Better Business Bureau as a helpful resource to research local companies and contractors when navigating repairs and cleanup.