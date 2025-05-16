Watch CBS News
Severe storms possible in Southeast Michigan Friday night

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

Clearing out and warming up NEXT Weather Forecast 5/16/2025
Clearing out and warming up NEXT Weather Forecast 5/16/2025 03:08

As severe weather is fresh in our minds from Thursday night's storms, another threat of severe weather looms Friday night. 

Temperatures will be hot again Friday as most communities will top out in the mid-80s for highs. Less humidity will help to keep the feel of these summertime temperatures in check; however, sunshine will be plentiful. 

Attention is then shifted to overnight Friday to Saturday. Another round of storms is expected with additional chances for severe weather between 8 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. Severe weather threats Friday will be less than Thursday night, with marginal chances (1/5) for severe weather in place over most of the lower peninsula.

These storms carry the threat of damaging winds of at least 60 miles per hour, large hail around one inch in diameter, isolated tornadoes and localized flooding. 

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team to find out the very latest on the next round of storms on air, online and on PlutoTV.

