Crews continue repair efforts after water main break in Southwest Detroit

Crews are continuing their repair efforts after a water main break caused serious flooding in a Southwest Detroit neighborhood last week.

The water main break was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 17 in the area of 1020 Beard Street, but flooding expanded beyond that area, including to North Green Street near I-75. More than 400 homes in Detroit were impacted by the flooding.

On Friday, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) placed and connected a 15-foot segment of replacement pipe. Over the next day, crews will install a new access point for future pipe access and pour concrete support around the pipe. GLWA says once the concrete has cured, it will work with DTE Energy and the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department on final repairs to the two mains that were affected by the break.

GLWA anticipates repairs and testing to clear the water main for service will continue through the end of the week of March 3. The break was on a steel pipe that officials say was originally built in the 1930s.

Nearly 400 homes in Detroit were impacted by the flooding.

On Monday, General Services Department Director Crystal Perkins said crews had cleared debris out of 27 basements and had an additional 25 homes scheduled for cleanup on Monday. DWSD has cleared 20 basements so far, with another 21 homes scheduled for Monday.

Residents impacted by the water main break can call 313-774-5261 for assistance. An online damage report form is also available for residents and property owners impacted.

Latino Americans for Social and Economic Development (La Sed) is also partnering with Forgotten Harvest to provide fresh food to families impacted by the flood on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.

Anyone seeking assistance must provide proof they live in the impacted neighborhood. For more information, call La Sed at 313-554-2025.

contributed to this report.