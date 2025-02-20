Watch CBS News
Online damage report form available for Southwest Detroit "frozen flood" victims

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Cleanup continues in Southwest Detroit after water main break
02:47

An online damage report form is available for Detroit residents and property owners who were affected by the massive water main break Monday. 

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department has posted the link on its site. 

Before filing such a request, residents must call the department at 313-267-8000 to get a service request number for their claim. The deadline to file is 45 days within the discovery of a problem. 

Water flooded streets and basements in the area of Beard and Rowan streets in Southwest Detroit after a 54-inch water transmission line failed early Monday. It was the worst of several water main breaks in the Metro Detroit area in recent weeks; pushing icy water several feet deep in some places. 

The replacement of the water main could take about two weeks.

glwa-detroit-water-main-break-map.jpg
Great Lakes Water Authority
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

