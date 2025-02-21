Southwest Detroit residents frustrated with water main break response

More than 400 homes in Detroit are still suffering the impacts of a water main break that occurred nearly five days ago, and there is no end in sight.

As city crews start the cleaning and sanitation process on the southwest side, some residents say the response isn't fast enough.

"I want my home back, the same, just the same," said resident Araceli Canchola.

Canchola has lived in her home on Lisbon Street for more than 20 years. She says the water main break has turned her life upside down, flooding her basement and leaving her house virtually unlivable.

"Everything is messed up. All the house and the freezer, the walls," said Canchola.

Canchola says the city's response to the disaster is frustrating, with little communication on how to get things fixed.

"I don't trust them. I don't know why they wait such a long time to fix it," said Canchola.

A new form on the city's website offers impacted homeowners a way to file a claim, but Canchola says she didn't know it existed.

"Hurry, hurry up! We don't have time to not know, and they can't tell us?" said Canchola.

Bryan Peckinpaugh, spokesperson for the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, says teams are working around the clock to get displaced residents safely back into their homes.

"This disaster is very widespread. It's 400 houses; it's almost a square mile, and we're here on day five, and it's going to take time for us to get all the resources that's needed for this particular disaster," said Peckinpaugh.

While efforts are ongoing, Peckinpaugh acknowledges the delays in communication.

"This is such a large area; we are canvassing every day. We have volunteers and city employees canvassing and translators going with them. So, it's taking some time for us to get to all the houses," he said.

City leaders say their priority for the 170 families that are displaced and staying in nearby hotels is to have those homes sanitized and safe to move back into within the next two weeks.