Hunter kills gray wolf in Southwest Michigan, while state's known population is located in Upper Peninsula

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A hunter in Southwest Michigan thought he harvested a coyote, but genetic testing revealed that the animal was actually a gray wolf.

In January, the Calhoun County hunter, accompanied by a guide, encountered the animal during a legal coyote hunt. He believed it was a large coyote, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The animal was 84 pounds, while eastern coyotes are typically 25 to 40 pounds.

The DNR conducted genetic testing, confirming the animal was a gray wolf, the first time the species has been found in that part of the state since the early 20th century.

Wolves used to be present throughout Michigan but now are almost exclusively in the Upper Peninsula. They are an endangered species and can only be killed if they present a threat to human life.

While the DNR is investigating the presence of this wolf in Calhoun County, officials do not believe it was part of an established population.

"This is an unusual case, and the DNR is actively delving into the matter to learn more about this particular animal's origin," said Brian Roell, large carnivore specialist for the DNR. "While rare, instances of wolves traversing vast distances have been documented, including signs of wolves in recent decades in Michigan's Lower Peninsula."

The public does not need to be concerned about a larger wolf population in Calhoun County or the rest of the Lower Peninsula. Due to the investigation, the DNR says they will not release photos of the wolf at this time.

The DNR says data from collared wolves shows that wolves can move thousands of miles and sometimes reach areas far beyond their typical range. In 2005, an Upper Peninsula wolf was killed in Presque Isle County.

Track evidence from 2011 and 2015 typical with that of "wolflike animals" was found in Cheboygan and Emmet counties, and a wolf was captured on camera at Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians in 2014.

A 2019 track survey showed no signs of wolves near Calhoun County. Another track survey is planned for 2025.