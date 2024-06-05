Cooler and less humid expected Thursday in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Near-normal temperatures will be upon us on Thursday as Wednesday's cold front makes the weather a little more pleasant.

Temperatures will begin the day in the mid-60s and reach highs in the mid- to upper-70s in the mid-afternoon. Dew points will stay in the mid- to upper-50s throughout the day, making it feel less humid and pleasant outside.

Keep your sunglasses handy, too as sunny skies will be on tap all day Thursday.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit