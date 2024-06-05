Watch CBS News
Weather

Cooler and less humid expected Thursday in Southeast Michigan

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit gas station collapses following severe weather
Metro Detroit gas station collapses following severe weather 01:28

(CBS DETROIT) — Near-normal temperatures will be upon us on Thursday as Wednesday's cold front makes the weather a little more pleasant. 

Temperatures will begin the day in the mid-60s and reach highs in the mid- to upper-70s in the mid-afternoon. Dew points will stay in the mid- to upper-50s throughout the day, making it feel less humid and pleasant outside. 

Keep your sunglasses handy, too as sunny skies will be on tap all day Thursday. 

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.   

at-a-glance-next-24-hours.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit
Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 11:43 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.