Family releases balloons in honor of woman fatally stabbed at Eastpointe McDonald's restaurant

Hundreds of people gathered on Monday afternoon outside of the McDonald's in Eastpointe, Michigan, to remember 39-year-old Jennifer Harris, who was stabbed to death by a coworker last week.

Who was allegedly stabbed to death while on the job at the McDonald's as a manager of the restaurant by a disgruntled employee.

"It hurts so bad that my mama is not here," said Harris's second eldest daughter, Anttenisha Griffin.

Harris was a mother of six children, each of them now heartbroken that their mother is no longer with them.

"I just got to be strong and just think, this is what my mama would want me to do. This is what my mama would want me to do. My mama would want me to be here for my siblings," Harris's eldest daughter, Antonia Griffin.

The family's pastor, along with the McDonald's franchise owner, also spoke, reassuring the family and the community that Harris's children will be taken care of.

"We have established the official Jennifer Harris legacy fund, which will serve as a trust dedicated exclusively to support the children for basic life expenses, from housing to food and transportation to their education," said franchise owner Yusef Alcodray.

The suspect, 26-year-old Afeni Badu Muhammad, is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause conference next Wednesday, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for July 30.

Muhammad is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. The murder charge carries a mandatory life in prison sentence without parole. The weapon charge is a five-year felony.