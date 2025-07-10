Eastpointe McDonald's employee fatally stabs co-worker after argument, police say

Workers rescued from Los Angeles tunnel; and other top stories

Workers rescued from Los Angeles tunnel; and other top stories

Workers rescued from Los Angeles tunnel; and other top stories

An employee at an Eastpointe McDonald's restaurant is accused of fatally stabbing a co-worker Thursday morning after an argument, police said.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday at the McDonald's in the 17900 block of 9 Mile Road in Eastpointe.

Police say two co-workers got into an argument earlier in the day and that one of those employees was sent home early. That employee later returned to the restaurant and allegedly stabbed the co-worker she was arguing with earlier.

A customer with a gun who witnessed the stabbing fired a shot in an attempt to stop the assault, police said. No one was hit by the bullet. The suspect attempted to run away from the scene but was detained by the witness. Eastpointe police later arrested the suspect.

The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. The Macomb County prosecutors will review the case and determine charges.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-9415.